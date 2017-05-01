Tunisian hotel reopens after 2015 att...

Tunisian hotel reopens after 2015 attack killed UK tourists

A Tunisian hotel where British tourists and others were massacred in an Islamic State group attack two years ago has reopened. The owner of the former Imperial Marhaba hotel in the Mediterranean resort of Sousse said the facility has been remodeled with "a view to the future."

Chicago, IL

