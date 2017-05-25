Tunisian businessmen arrested in 'war...

Tunisian businessmen arrested in 'war on corruption'

Tunisia declared a "war on corruption" on Wednesday after the arrest of three businessmen and a customs officer suspected of graft and financing protests. Corruption was widespread under Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, the president who was ousted in a 2011 uprising, and has remained endemic since.

