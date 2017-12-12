Tunisia Travel Warning

Tunisia Travel Warning

The U.S. Department of State warns U.S. citizens to avoid travel to southeastern Tunisia along the Libyan border as well as certain mountainous areas in the country's west, due to the threat of terrorism. Washington DC - infoZine - This replaces the Travel Warning issued September 29, 2016.

