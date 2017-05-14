Tunisia seeks UNESCO World Heritage status for Jewish pilgrimage isle Djerba

Tunisian Rabbi Daoud reads the torah at the Ghriba Synagogue on the Tunisian resort island of Djerba on May 14, 2017 during the second day of the annual Jewish pilgrimage to the synagogue thought to be Africa's oldest. AFP / Fethi Belaid Djerba, Tunisia: Tunisia plans to seek UNESCO World Heritage status for the island of Djerba, site of Africa's oldest synagogue and an annual Jewish pilgrimage, its culture minister said on Sunday.

