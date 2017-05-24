Tunisia Raises Interest Rate to Highe...

Tunisia Raises Interest Rate to Highest in More Than 5 Years

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bloomberg

Tunisia raised its benchmark interest rate for the second consecutive month, pushing it to its highest level in more than 5 years in a bid to combat inflation and stem the decline of the dinar as it moves ahead with IMF-backed economic reforms. The central bank raised the key rate by 25 basis points to 5 percent, it said in a statement on its website following a meeting late Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,255 • Total comments across all topics: 281,269,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC