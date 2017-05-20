Tunisia president to participate in U.S.-Islamic summit in Riyadh

Invited by the Saudi King Salman, the Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi left Tunis on Saturday for Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh to participate in the Arab-Islamic-U.S. summit to be held on Sunday. Abdelkarim Hermi, diplomatic adviser to the Tunisian president, said that Essebsi will deliver a speech during this summit presenting the Tunisian vision on the scourge of terrorism, the fight against extremism as well as the efforts made on a regional and global level in order to eradicate this phenomenon.

