Tunisia president to participate in U...

Tunisia president to participate in U.S.-Islamic summit in Riyadh

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Invited by the Saudi King Salman, the Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi left Tunis on Saturday for Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh to participate in the Arab-Islamic-U.S. summit to be held on Sunday. Abdelkarim Hermi, diplomatic adviser to the Tunisian president, said that Essebsi will deliver a speech during this summit presenting the Tunisian vision on the scourge of terrorism, the fight against extremism as well as the efforts made on a regional and global level in order to eradicate this phenomenon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,524 • Total comments across all topics: 281,159,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC