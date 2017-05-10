Tunisia Orders Army to Protect Busine...

Tunisia Orders Army to Protect Businesses amid Protests

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Tunisia's president has taken the unusual step of ordering the army to protect businesses struggling because of weeks of protests over unemployment and corruption. President Beji Caid Essebsi announced Wednesday in Tunis that "the state must protect the people's resources" after protests in Tunisia's impoverished inland provinces in recent weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,466 • Total comments across all topics: 280,923,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC