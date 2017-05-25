Tunisia opens trial over 2015 Sousse ...

Tunisia opens trial over 2015 Sousse beach killings

7 hrs ago

Twenty-six people, including six policemen, are on trial over a 2015 beach attack that left dozens of tourists dead. A Tunisian court held on Friday its first public hearing in the trial of 26 people in connection with an attack on a beach resort that killed dozens of foreign tourists in 2015.

