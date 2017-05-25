Tunisia opens trial over 2015 beach massacre

A student armed with a Kalashnikov assault rifle and grenades went on a rampage in the Port el-Kantaoui resort near Sousse killing 38 holidaymakers, 30 of them Britons, before being shot dead by police. It was the second of two deadly attacks on foreigners claimed by the Islamic State group that year which devastated Tunisia's once-lucrative tourism sector.

