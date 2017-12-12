Tunisia makes a pact with remembering...

Tunisia makes a pact with remembering its past

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: Le Monde diplomatique

's Truth and Dignity Commission began public hearings on 17 November 2016. As an official instrument of the transitional justice system, it is in charge of establishing the truth about human rights violations, including who was responsible, between July 1955, a year before independence, and December 2013, when the law establishing the commission was enacted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Le Monde diplomatique.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,627 • Total comments across all topics: 280,835,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC