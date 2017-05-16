Tunisia imports more than half from E...

Tunisia imports more than half from EU since January 2017

More than 55 percent of Tunisian imports come from the European Union during the first four months of the current year, Tunisian Minister of Commerce Zied Laadhari said on Monday. At a press briefing here in the government headquarters, Laadhari said, besides the imports from the EU, 8.4 percent of Tunisian imports come from China, 6.2 percent from Arab countries, 4.6 percent from Turkey, 4.2 percent from North America and 3 percent from Russia.

