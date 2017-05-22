Tunisia Forces Use Tear Gas as Job Pr...

Tunisia Forces Use Tear Gas as Job Protests Roils Nation's South

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Bloomberg

Tunisian security forces used tear gas against hundreds of protesters trying to storm an energy facility in the country's south, as anger over unemployment boiled over into the most serious disturbances for months. One person died after suffering injuries to the head, chest and legs, an unidentified medical official in the Tataouine hospital told the Mosaique FM radio station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,865 • Total comments across all topics: 281,237,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC