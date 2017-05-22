Tunisia Forces Use Tear Gas as Job Protests Roils Nation's South
Tunisian security forces used tear gas against hundreds of protesters trying to storm an energy facility in the country's south, as anger over unemployment boiled over into the most serious disturbances for months. One person died after suffering injuries to the head, chest and legs, an unidentified medical official in the Tataouine hospital told the Mosaique FM radio station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Who can prove ISIS is popular?'
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Trumpo
|5
|Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lilas marrier
|1
|What is an Islamist? (Aug '12)
|Apr '16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|57
|Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Logic Analysis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC