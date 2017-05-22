Tunisia forces fire tear gas in showd...

Tunisia forces fire tear gas in showdown with protesters after energy sites shut

Yesterday

Tunisian security forces fired tear gas on Monday to disperse hundreds of protesters trying to take over a gas pumping station, as weeks of unrest over jobs and funding in the country's southern provinces escalated into violence. Protesters briefly forced the closure of the Vana pumping station, one of several oil and gas stations impacted over the weekend, after the army allowed an engineer to shut it to avoid a confrontation.

