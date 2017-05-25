Tunisia confiscates property of busin...

Tunisia confiscates property of businessmen arrested for graft

The Tunisian government has confiscated the property and frozen bank accounts of eight prominent businessmen arrested this week on suspicion of corruption in an unprecedented government campaign against graft, authorities said on Friday. Tunisia has been praised as a model of transition after its 2011 revolution.

