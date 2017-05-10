Tunisia Closer to First Sukuk Issuance: Nasdaq Dubai

The government of Tunisia along with Bourse de Tunis and Nasdaq Dubai have set up a task force to pave the way for Tunisia's first issuance of a Sukuk, Nasdaq Dubai said in a statement. The task force is considering commercial, legal and regulatory issues including Sharia-compliance, so that Tunisia can create a solid framework for capital-raising through selling Islamic bonds to domestic and international investors, the bourse said in an emailed statement.

