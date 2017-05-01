Tunisia breaks up militant cell planning Ramadan attacks
Tunisian security officials killed two members of an Islamist group , including a senior commander, in a Sunday raid in the city of Sidi Bouzid, 200km southwest of Tunis, officials said on Sunday. The Obka Ibn Nafaa group operates out of the Chaambi mountain range on Tunisia 's border with Algeria, and has mostly claimed allegiance with al-Qaeda's North African branch.
