Tunisia Bags Award for Best Olive Oil in the World. Mabrouk

Tunisia Bags Award for Best Olive Oil in the World

Tunisia took the leading position in the competition which evaluated 910 extra virgin olive oils from 27 countries. Tunisian olive oil Olivko won the Gold Award at the world's largest olive oil competition, recently held in New York.

Chicago, IL

