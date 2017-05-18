Tunisia army fires shots in air to disperse gas protesters: local radio, witness

Tunisian troops fired shots in the air to disperse protesters who tried to close down a gas pumping in southern Tatatouine province as part of their demands for jobs, a witness and two local radio stations said on Saturday. There were no immediate reports of any injuries around the gas pumping station near Vana in Tatatouine, where troops have been stationed as part of plans to protect gas and oil facilities from disruption.

