Trump's speech to Muslim world a tough sell

With his opening words in Riyadh, "Our friends will never question our support," President Trump sought to roll back perceptions that America's ambitions in the Middle East are in retreat. By design or coincidence, his remarks Sunday mirror those made in a similar setting five years ago by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who told Arab League leaders in Cairo that "Russia will always back its allies."

