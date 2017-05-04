Tombim Futures I: Two Africans hit semis

Tombim Futures I: Two Africans hit semis

Thursday May 4

Despite the exit of Nigerians at the Tombim Futures 1 in Abuja, the African dream is still alive after Zimbabwe's Takanyi Garaganga and Tunisia's Moez Echargui reached the men's singles semifinals, raising hopes of an African champion in tomorrow's final. Garaganga, responsible for the exit of Nigeria's Thomas Otu in the second round, had to battle from a set down to beat Alessandro Bega of Italy in three thrilling sets 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Chicago, IL

