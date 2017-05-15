Thousands protest Tunisia corruption amnesty bill
Under the amnesty bill [HRW backgrounder] officials who had money seized from them following the overthrow of former president Ben Ali [BBC profile] would be pardoned and have their funds returned to them. Proponents of the bill say it would help reconcile political divisions in the country but it has been met with massive public disapproval [Al-Araby report].
