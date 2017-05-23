Tensions in Tunisia Escalate Over Pro...

Tensions in Tunisia Escalate Over Protester's Death

Smoke belows during clashes between Tunisian protesters and security forces outside the El Kamour oil and gas pumping station, in the southern state of Tataouine, on May 22, 2017, as locals stage a sit-in to demand a share of local resources and priority for jobs in the sector. Thousands of people on Tuesday attended the funeral of a protester killed a day earlier during clashes in southern Tunisia amid escalating tensions over social and labor issues across the North African country.

