Switzerland returns 3.5 million euros to Tunisia

Switzerland is transferring 3.5 million euros to Tunisia in line with a stolen assets recovery process. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland ordered the transfer Friday in response to a request from Tunisia for mutual legal assistance.

Chicago, IL

