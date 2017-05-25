Swiss return funds from Ben Ali relat...

Swiss return funds from Ben Ali relative to Tunisia

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Reuters

Switzerland returned around 3.5 million euros held by a close relative of former Tunisian president Ben Ali to Tunisian authorities as part of the country's stolen assets recovery process, Swiss authorities said on Friday. The transfer follows a smaller restitution of 250,000 Swiss francs made to Tunisia in May 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,198 • Total comments across all topics: 281,310,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC