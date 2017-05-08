RPT-UPDATE 2-Tunisian job protests hit oil and gas output

RPT-UPDATE 2-Tunisian job protests hi...

May 8 Protests over jobs and development in southern Tunisia have halted production at or shut the fields of two foreign energy companies in a new challenge to the country's Prime Minister Youssef Chahed. For Tunisia, a small oil and gas producer compared to its OPEC neighbours Libya and Algeria with national production is around 44,000 barrels per day, the protests come at a sensitive time as Chahed's government tries to enact austerity reforms.

