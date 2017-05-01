Readout of Senior Leaders' Meeting wi...

Readout of Senior Leaders' Meeting with Tunisian Minister of Defense Farhat Horchani

9 hrs ago

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and Deputy Secretary of Defense Bob Work hosted the Tunisian Minister of Defense, His Excellency Farhat Horchani for a meeting at the Pentagon today. The leaders discussed the importance of the U.S.-Tunisian defense partnership, Tunisia's security situation, and counterterrorism assistance.

Chicago, IL

