Readout of Senior Leaders' Meeting with Tunisian Minister of Defense Farhat Horchani
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and Deputy Secretary of Defense Bob Work hosted the Tunisian Minister of Defense, His Excellency Farhat Horchani for a meeting at the Pentagon today. The leaders discussed the importance of the U.S.-Tunisian defense partnership, Tunisia's security situation, and counterterrorism assistance.
