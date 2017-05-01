Police, fans injured in Tunis derby clashes
Police and fans were injured in clashes during the Tunis derby between arch-rivals Club Africain and Esperance Sportive de Tunis on Sunday, the interior ministry said. Police used tear gas following confrontations with Club Africain supporters at the Rades Olympic stadium, in the suburbs of Tunis.
