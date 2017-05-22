Paypal to Launch Soon in Tunisia

Paypal to Launch Soon in Tunisia

Read more: Al Bawaba

"Paypal, the online payment gateway, will submit a roadmap for the launch of its services in Tunisia before June 2017," Minister of Communication Technologies and Digital Economy Mohamed Anouar Maarouf said at the opening of Startup Mahdia event. There has been considerable headway in implementing Tunisia Digital 2020, particularly in connection to the digital infrastructure and the digitalisation of the administration.

Chicago, IL

