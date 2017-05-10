Nigerian Okawuchi seals win for Zamalek

Saturday Read more: Vanguard

Nigerian Stanley Okawuchi scored a soft late goal to ensure Zamalek of Egypt made a winning start Friday in the CAF Champions League group phase. The five-time champions scored twice in the second half to overcome plucky CAPS United of Zimbabwe 2-0 during matchday 1 in Mediterranean city Alexandria.

Chicago, IL

