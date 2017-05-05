monica_marks
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events This past weekend, Tunisians protested parliament's decision to reconsider a controversial law offering conditional amnesty to corrupt business executives and old regime officials. President Beji Caid Essebsi introduced the law - now in its third draft - in 2015 as a way to reintegrate businesspeople sidelined by the revolution.
