Maghreb fears France's far-right 'disaster,' pins hope on Macron

Many Maghrebis voted with their hearts and minds for Emmanuel Macron, the French centrist candidate who came out ahead in the first round of France's presidential elec tions. The voters, including officials, are openly hoping the 39-year-old candidate beats far-right contender Marine Le Pen in the second round on May 7, averting a political earth quake in Paris that could have dev astating effects for a region wres tling with chaos in Libya and the threat of jihadists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.