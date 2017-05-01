Maghreb fears France's far-right 'disaster,' pins hope on Macron
Many Maghrebis voted with their hearts and minds for Emmanuel Macron, the French centrist candidate who came out ahead in the first round of France's presidential elec tions. The voters, including officials, are openly hoping the 39-year-old candidate beats far-right contender Marine Le Pen in the second round on May 7, averting a political earth quake in Paris that could have dev astating effects for a region wres tling with chaos in Libya and the threat of jihadists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Who can prove ISIS is popular?'
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Trumpo
|5
|Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lilas marrier
|1
|What is an Islamist? (Aug '12)
|Apr '16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|57
|Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Logic Analysis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC