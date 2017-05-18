Local Radio: Tunisia Protesters Close Second Oil Pump Station
Lock the road usually used by foreign oil companies to go the oil field in Tataouine, Tunisia, May 12, 2017. Tunisian protesters demanding jobs have closed down a second oil pumping station in the south in defiance of government attempts to protect oil and gasfields with troops and negotiate an end to unrest, two local radios reported on Sunday.
