Lack of Liquidity, Debt Main Reasons ...

Lack of Liquidity, Debt Main Reasons for Company Closures in Tunisia

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Al Bawaba

Financial problems, mainly liquidity and debt, are the main reasons for the closure of 249 companies in Tunisia between 2005 and 2015, according to a study. "Financial problems, mainly liquidity and debt, are the main reasons for the closure of companies", according to the results of a study on "the problems of the creation and the sustainability of companies in Tunisia ", presented Wednesday, by the Agency for the Promotion of Industry and Innovation .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,576 • Total comments across all topics: 281,148,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC