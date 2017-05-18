Lack of Liquidity, Debt Main Reasons for Company Closures in Tunisia

Financial problems, mainly liquidity and debt, are the main reasons for the closure of 249 companies in Tunisia between 2005 and 2015, according to a study. "Financial problems, mainly liquidity and debt, are the main reasons for the closure of companies", according to the results of a study on "the problems of the creation and the sustainability of companies in Tunisia ", presented Wednesday, by the Agency for the Promotion of Industry and Innovation .

