Khattab receives Tunisia's Fatima al-Fihri award
Fatima al-Fihri award is granted by Tunisia to women who make educational achievements and contribute to empowering women. Khattab received the award in an honorary event in Tunisia, attended by Tunisian Minister of Women, Family and Childhood Naziha Laabidi.
