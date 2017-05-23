Kcca FC stuns Club Africain

CAF Confederation Cup Group A Result KCCA 2 Club Africain 1 KCCA brightened their chances of reaching the quarterfinals of the CAF Confederation Cup when they came from goal down to beat Tunisian giants Club Africain 2-1 on Tuesday at Phillip Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala. Mokhtar Belkhither scored for visitors in the 18th minute when he caught the KCCA defense napping with a shot past goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan.

