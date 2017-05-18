ITFC Provides US$1 Billion of Financing for the Development of...
On the side-lines of the Islamic Development Group 42nd Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors held in Jeddah recently, the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation , member of the Islamic Development Bank Group has signed two Murabaha agreements between the Republic of Tunisia represented by the Tunisian Electricity and Gas Company to contribute to financing resourcing of natural gas for an amount of US$ 160 million and the Tunisian Company of the Refining Industries to contribute to financing resourcing of crude oil and petroleum products for an amount of US$ 150 million. The agreement has been signed by Eng.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Who can prove ISIS is popular?'
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Trumpo
|5
|Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lilas marrier
|1
|What is an Islamist? (Aug '12)
|Apr '16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|57
|Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Logic Analysis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC