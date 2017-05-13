Italy expels Tunisian connected to Be...

Italy expels Tunisian connected to Berlin market attacker

7 min ago

Italy has expelled a Tunisian citizen suspected of having been in contact with the man who killed 12 people by driving a truck through a Christmas market in Berlin last year, the interior ministry said on Saturday. The 36 year-old had been living on the southern island of Sicily, where Berlin attacker Anis Amri spent time in jail and a deportation centre, the ministry said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

