Italy expels Tunisian connected to Berlin market attacker

Italy has expelled a Tunisian citizen suspected of having been in contact with the man who killed 12 people by driving a truck through a Christmas market in Berlin last year, the interior ministry said on Saturday. The 36 year-old had been living on the southern island of Sicily, where Berlin attacker Anis Amri spent time in jail and a deportation centre, the ministry said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.