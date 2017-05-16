Islamic states due to meet in Tunisia...

Islamic states due to meet in Tunisia on governance culture

The Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization said on Monday that it will hold an international conference on governance culture in Tunis on May 19-21. Organized in cooperation with the Tunisian National Anti-Corruption Agency and the Tunisian Ministry of Cultural Affairs, the conference, themed "Governance Culture and Culture Governance in the Arab World: Realities and Challenges," is aimed at entrenching the values of good governance in cultural affairs management in Islamic countries, the Rabat-based Islamic organ said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

