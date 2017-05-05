In pics: medina of Tunis, Tunisia

27 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Tourists walk along the streets in Medina of Tunis, capital of Tunisia on May 4, 2017. The medina of Tunis, located in the capital of Tunisia, was listed the World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 1979.

Chicago, IL

