In marginalized south Tunisia, unrest over gas tests government

KAMOUR, Tunisia, May 15 In Tatatouine province in Tunisia's southern Sahara, around 1,000 protesters living in a makeshift campsite are threatening to blockade roads used by foreign companies to access nearby gas and oilfields. They want a larger slice of the gas proceeds to go towards the development of Tatatouine, an area of high poverty and unemployment.

