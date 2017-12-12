His Majesty receives thanks from Tunisian president

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said has received a cable of thanks from President Beji Caid Essebsi of the Republic of Tunisia in reply to His Majesty's congratulatory cable to him on the occasion of his country's 61st Independence Anniversary. In his cable, President Essebsi expressed his utmost happiness for His Majesty's congratulations and sincere feelings.

