Festive mood and tight security for Tunisia Jewish festival

A French pilgrim prays at the Ghriba synagogue in the Tunisian resort island of Djerba on May 12, 2017 during the first day of the annual Jewish pilgrimage to the synagogue on Tunisia's Mediterranean resort island of Djerba. A French pilgrim prays at the Ghriba synagogue in the Tunisian resort island of Djerba on May 12, 2017 during the first day of the annual Jewish pilgrimage to the synagogue on Tunisia's Mediterranean resort island of Djerba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.