.com | Tunisia news site complains of harrassment over article

The co-founder of a Tunisian news website said on Thursday he was questioned by authorities after the publication of an article about a presidential bid to promote a controversial draft law. The article published by the Nawaat site on April 21 focussed on the bill adopted by the government in July last year that would grant an amnesty to people accused of corruption.

