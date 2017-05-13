.com | Tunisia ex-minister sentenced to jail for graft

A Tunis court has sentenced Ridha Grira, the last defence minister under ousted president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, to six years in jail for corruption, the judiciary said on Friday. Spokesperson Sofiene Sliti told AFP that the verdict against the 61-year-old "fugitive" was issued late Thursday by a court which also ordered him to pay a fine of 402 000 dinars .

