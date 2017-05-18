Claudia Cardinale: All you want to know about the girl on the official Cannes 2017 poster
Italian Tunisian film actress Claudia Cardinale is the girl who features on the official poster of the 70th Cannes Film Festival. The poster created a firestorm when the Twitterati and the French media alleged that Claudia's image has been tampered with and that her thighs have been made to look thinner by computerized retouching.
