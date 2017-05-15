Cannes Film Festival 2017: Tales of the Tumultuous Lives of People in the Middle East
Tales of tumultuous lives of the peoples of the Middle East will once again star on the silver screen as the 2017 Cannes Film Festival kicks off this week. From the struggle of a Tunisian woman seeking justice against her police abusers, to a tale of a desire for vengeance by migrants in Germany, to the story of a young refugee who discovers powers of levitation after being shot on a border fence, MENA-related films have been nominated across categories at the prestigious film festival to be held between 17 and 28 May. Acclaimed German-Turkish director Fatih Akin, having won Germany's prestigious Golden Bear award for Head On in 2004 and the Cannes Screenplay award in 2007, aims for this years Palme d'Or with In the Fade.
