Arabic Sesame Street wins Arab Radio & TV Festival's Award in Tunisia
"Iftah Ya Simsim" , a leading program in the Arab world that targets the educational needs of children between the ages of four and seven, won second prize in the 28th edition of the Arab Radio and TV Festival held in the Tunisian town of Hammamet. Hundreds of Middle Eastern television and radio programs were submitted to a panel of media and cultural experts who assessed and watched those programs from across the Middle East.
