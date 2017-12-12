Agreement to protect women against vi...

Agreement to protect women against violence

TUNIS, MAY 5 - An agreement to improve a support network for women and girls victims of violence has been forged in Tunis by Tunisian Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui and UN resident coordinator in Tunisia, Diego Zorrilla.

