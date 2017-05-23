1 dead, several injured in protest cl...

1 dead, several injured in protest clashes in Tunisia

Tunisian police officers face protesters, demanding jobs in local oil projects, during clashes in Tataouine, southern Tunisia, Monday, May 22, 2017. A doctor at a Tunisian hospital says one protester has died and several more have been injured during clashes with police in a southern region where tense protests over social demands have gone on for weeks.

