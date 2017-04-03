US and Russia clash over US attempt t...

US and Russia clash over US attempt to debate rights at UN

Read more: The Progress

The United States and Russia clashed Monday over a U.S. attempt to have the Security Council debate human rights violations as a major cause of conflict for the first time during this month's American presidency of the U.N.'s most powerful body. The council approved April's agenda without including that debate.

Chicago, IL

